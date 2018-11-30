A FAMILY has been left devastated after their tumble dryer caught fire and destroyed their home.

Kirsty Jackson, who lives with her two children in Chepstow Rise, Croesyceiliog, could only watch on helplessly as the house was engulfed in flames.

The 26-year-old said she left for work as normal yesterday morning.

But less than an hour later the property would be gutted by the blaze.

She said: “I just felt numb when I saw it.

"I could not believe it.”

Miss Jackson said she discovered what had happened from her frantic boyfriend.

"He rang me and said he had only just managed to get out in time," she added,

"He been upstairs at the time of the fire.

The family have since been told that the whole house will need to be pulled down. All the items inside were destroyed.

She said: "The ceilings have collapsed and everything - and I mean everything - inside has been destroyed.

"There is nothing left. We are not able to go back because it is not safe."

She added: "The flames spread to next door. I am just so relieved that no-one has been hurt."

Miss Jackson said she had turned on tn tumble dryer shortly before leaving for work.

And now a Justgiving page has been set up to help raise vital funds for the family.

So far, £750 has been raised.

Miss Jackson said: "We do have insurance but, as you can imagine, it will take ages for it to be processed.

"We are going to be starting again from scratch.

"I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far. There are lots of people who I do not know who have done so. Thank you so much."

If you would like to donate, visit bit.ly/2Rpus62