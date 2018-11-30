TOMORROW Newport County will take on Wrexham AFC in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.

And hundreds of Exiles fans will be taking the trip north to support Michael Flynn's side in the all-Wales clash.

The Argus has been running a campaign to get as many County fans into the away end as possible.

Earlier this week, Flynn said the representatives Wrexham sent to watch County's 3-1 league victory over Northampton Town would have been worried by what they saw.

“I hope they did come [to watch us] because they’ll be a bit worried,” he said.

“That’s the focus now. We’ll rest up right and go and beat Wrexham on Saturday – that’s all my thoughts now.”

The club has said it is anticipating a "fantastic occasion" when County's players take to the pitch at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, boosted by a strong contingent of vocal away fans.

“The manager and players have made no secret of how important County’s supporters are during a match," the club's chief operating officer, Guy Price, said.

"County supporters are well-known for travelling in numbers and we’re sure that will be the case on December 1 when we travel to Wrexham AFC for the Emirates FA Cup Second Round tie."

The Newport County Supporters' Club said today that its buses for Saturday's tie were full to capacity, suggesting County fans have responded well to the calls to make the journey.

Matchday tickets are still available from the Newport County shop in the Kingsway Centre until 3pm today. They cost £15 for adults, £10 for under-21s and over-65s, and £3 for under-18s and over 80s.​