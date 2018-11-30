PLANS to find a new use for a medieval church which has laid empty for more than a decade could be halted due to flooding concerns.

Newport council planning officers have recommended an application to convert Whitson Church, known locally as St. Mary’s Church, into a two-bedroom home is rejected next week.

The grade-II listed building, with origins from the 12th century, underwent extensive restoration and reconstruction during the Victorian period.

However the church was declared redundant by the Church in Wales in 2002 and since then it has remained vacant and is in a declining condition, with it being placed on the council’s register for Buildings at Risk.

The church in Whitson, on the outskirts of Newport, lies within a flood risk area, and is also located within the Gwent Levels.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has raised "significant concerns" with the proposed development.

It has called for a revised flood consequences assessment and further information to demonstrate the plans will not be detrimental to the conservation status of bats.

In its responses, it raises concern that an assessment does not demonstrate the consequences of flooding can be managed to an "acceptable level."

Measures to manage flooding are included in the application though.

The plans include installing flood barriers at both ends of the building on the outside of the doors so that they can open inwardly.

The structure of the walls has also been assessed as suitable for retaining flood water without causing damage to the building.

Other methods to improve the resilience of the property will be incorporated, such as raising electrical sockets.

The NRW says these measures reduce the impact on the development but do not guarantee that the property will not flood over its lifetime.

One letter from a resident raising some concerns over the plans was also lodged.

The letter raises concern that a stained glass window dedicated to the memory of Herbert and Alice Stevens, paid for by their 14 children, could be removed.

"Our concerns are that the stained glass windows could be ripped out and either sold or scrapped," it says.

"It is our wish that the window remains intact and in situ."

A council report says the scheme "would provide significant regenerational and heritage benefits" in bringing the church back into use.

But it says 'uncertainty' around flood, drainage and ecological impacts currently outweigh the potential benefits.

The application will be decided by Newport council's planning committee at a meeting on Wednesday.