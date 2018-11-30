WELSH politician Carl Sargeant took his own life days after being accused of touching and groping women, an inquest into his death heard yesterday.

Following the “bombshell” claims, the inquest heard how Mr Sargeant, 49, was summoned to Cardiff and fired from his job – as cabinet secretary for communities and children – by first minister Carwyn Jones.

Four days later, on November 7 last year, father-of-two Mr Sargeant was found dead by his wife Bernadette at his home in Connah's Quay.

Mr Sargeant’s family have been critical over the way his sacking was handled.

On Thursday, the fourth day of the inquest into his death, held at Ruthin County Hall, details were given for the first time of the women's claims against Mr Sargeant.

A letter was read from Mr Jones to Labour Party officials in Wales, to put in motion an investigation and Mr Sargeant's suspension from the Labour Party.

The letter read: "In the last few days three women have come forward. The nature of the complaints relate to unwanted attention, inappropriate touching and groping."

The inquest heard Mr Sargeant was never told the exact nature of the allegations, or who his accusers were.

A friend told the hearing Mr Sargeant felt "besieged", with "no one in the Labour Party taking his calls" and he "did not trust" them, following his sacking.

David Taylor told the inquest, Mr Sargeant also complained to him that BBC Wales had been "banging on his door" and the first minister was "trying to destroy [his] reputation".

None of the three women have been identified and exact details of their complaints, arising from incidents in 2016 and 2017, have not been given.

The first minister decided to dismiss Mr Sargeant after one of the woman made a formal complaint in writing, and Mr Sargeant was called to Cardiff to be sacked during a planned government re-shuffle.

Calvin Williams, a driver for Welsh government ministers, said he drove Mr Sargeant after he was sacked and asked him if he was "OK".

Mr Williams said: "He said, 'No.' He made a throat-cut gesture."

Following a brief conversation about the politician’s sacking, during which Mr Sargeant said “it's my own fault”, Mr Williams shook the politician's hand as they parted and asked him if he was going to be OK.

Mr Sargeant replied: "Yes. Just need some time to myself."

Daran Hill, a political consultant and friend, told the hearing: "He seemed to me he was sensing some sort of conspiracy or something coming to an end.

"I think he felt besieged and powerless."

The inquest was due to conclude today but is set to continue after a legal challenge and the possible recall of the first minister to give more evidence.

Coroner John Gittins apologised to Mr Sargeant's family.

He said further the legal challenge by Cathryn McGahey QC, who represents the first minister, and a decision on re-calling Mr Jones meant the inquest could not yet end.