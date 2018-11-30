FOOTBALL clubs in Monmouthshire could receive £35,000 from the local authority to help bring their facilities up to national standards.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) wants to reorganise the Welsh football league pyramid to bring it more in line with its English equivalent.

Teams have been asked to meet new requirements for the new season by April 30, 2019, or risk dropping out of their division.

Three of the six Monmouthshire clubs playing in the upper tiers of Welsh football – Caldicot Town AFC, Goytre AFC and Undy AFC – have already completed the necessary works with the help of council funding.

Senior councillors in Monmouthshire are now considering the release of more funds to help Chepstow Town AFC and Abergavenny Town FC upgrade their facilities.

Chepstow Town AFC has already carried out most of the works required of them through fundraising and local sponsorship, a council report says.

But if both sides want to continue playing at their level, they need to provide a covered stand with 100 seats.

Monmouthshire County Council has plans to use section 106 funding secured from local housing developments to pay for the necessary work.

Up to £15,000 could be awarded to Chepstow Town AFC while Abergavenny Town FC is in line to receive £20,000.

Council officers are also working to resolve issues with Monmouth Town after they were relegated because the Monmouth Sportsground failed to meet facility standards. The team currently plays its fixtures at Chippenham Mead village green.

There are currently 651 senior players registered in the county, with a further 1,518 children signed on at junior level.

The report says: “Football in Monmouthshire has the highest level of participation than any other sport in the county.

“It would seem inequitable not to give grants to the two clubs concerned, given that the Council has already given substantial grant aid to three other clubs in the county.”

The council must apply to the FAW’s ground improvements grants scheme by December 14, and the two clubs need to know the extent of their match funding before they can submit their league applications.

Cabinet members will discuss the proposals on Wednesday, December 5.