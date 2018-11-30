THE DEMOLITION of a leisure centre in Blaenau Gwent is now set to be completed in the spring, more than three years later than originally planned.

Work to knock down Abertillery Leisure Centre has hit further delays after bats were discovered on the site, a council report has revealed.

Previously, the project was delayed after a survey missed areas of asbestos in the building, leading to works being suspended.

Work to remove the asbestos, costing nearly £1million, was finished in August after the council found a new firm to complete the works.

The demolition of the leisure centre was originally scheduled to be completed in March, 2016.

But the completion of the works is now scheduled for May of next year, equating to a delay of 164 weeks.

A council report says: "The separate asbestos removal contract is complete, however bats have recently been discovered on the site further delaying the demolition works contractor’s return to site (whilst bat surveys and mitigation measures are completed under guidance of Natural Resources Wales)."

Bats were discovered on the site during the latter stages of asbestos being removed, the report says.

Work to demolish the leisure centre will now resume early next year.

The issue will be discussed by Blaenau Gwent council's corporate overview scrutiny committee on Wednesday, December 12, when councillors receive an update on projects costing more than £500,000.

Other projects include the remodelling of Ystruth Primary School in Blaina which was completed in August, slightly ahead of schedule.

It also includes the building of the new Six Bells Primary School which is also on schedule and is due to be completed by the autumn term of next year.

The £8million primary school and nursery in Six Bells, Abertillery, is part of Blaenau Gwent’s 21st Century Schools Programme provision, and will replace existing campuses on Bryngwyn Road and Queen Street, housing 360 pupils.