THE family of Carl Sargeant are "shocked and concerned" at new evidence which appears to contradict the account First Minister Carwyn Jones gave earlier this week to the inquest into his death.

The hearing into the death of the 49-year-old Alyn and Deeside AM was adjourned indefinitely today, so Mr Jones can be recalled as a witness, and to allow a legal challenge by his representatives.

Mr Sargeant was found hanged at his home in Connah's Quay, Deeside, on November 7 last year, four days after he was sacked from his job as cabinet secretary for communities and children by Mr Jones, after claims he had groped and inappropriately touched women.

Speaking outside Ruthin County Hall, Neil Hudgell, solicitor for Mr Sargeant's wife Bernadette and son Jack, said: "We are shocked and concerned by new witness evidence which appears to contradict evidence already given on oath by the First Minister and his senior special adviser, resulting in them having to return to court to clarify and explain those conflicts.

"For Bernie, Jack, Lucy and family it has been a long and difficult week, full of unnecessary delays, and it is highly unsatisfactory that they have not yet been able to get all the answers they deserve.

"However, they are undeterred and will not stop in their quest for the truth. "

"Finally, I feel the need to remind everyone, as it seems to have been forgotten at times this week, that at the heart of these proceedings is a much-loved and missed husband, father, son and brother."

The First Minister gave evidence to the inquest on Wednesday concerning the "pastoral care" of Mr Sargeant following his sacking.

A new statement from AM Ann Jones was given to the coroner today which contradicted Mr Jones's evidence, Leslie Thomas QC, representing Mr Sargeant's family, told the hearing.

Mr Jones and his chief special adviser, Matt Greenough, are set to be recalled when the inquest is resumed.

Coroner for North Wales (East and Central) John Gittins agreed to a request by Mr Thomas to attempt to check the telephone records of Mr Jones and text messages of Mr Greenough.

Mr Gittins apologised to Mr Sargeant's family as he adjourned the inquest, which had been due to conclude yesterday.

He has twice refused applications to hear evidence from Aaron Shotton, leader of Flintshire County Council and his deputy, Bernie Attridge, relating to details of the allegations against Mr Sargeant.

Cathryn McGahey QC, representing the First Minister, has sought to have his rulings reviewed by the Administrative Court.

Earlier today, the court heard from Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths, who said more could have been provided by the Welsh Government for Mr Sargeant in terms of pastoral care.

Mrs Griffiths, who travelled to Cardiff with Mr Sargeant on the day he was sacked, said he was a "larger than life character" but she knew he suffered from depression.

She said she spoke to Mr Sargeant by phone after his sacking and his voice sounded "different".

She said: "He said he'd gone but there was something else as well, that he'd been told there were allegations. He didn't know what they were."