TWO burglars were caught after one of them wore Versace aftershave and left the bottle near a crime scene following two raids putting detectives on their scent.

Andrew Bullock and Carl Price were jailed for nearly seven years after admitting to break-ins in Newport.

The duo burgled the homes during the early hours of the morning while armed with knives, prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge David Wynn Morgan heard how violence was used in one of the raids in Blewitt Street which saw a householder punched in the head after he was awoken while sleeping downstairs.

His wife and young son were asleep upstairs while he was attacked, Mr Gobir added.

The other break-in happened a short time later on nearby Clifton Road in which laptops, a Samsung Galaxy J3 mobile phone and UK passport were stolen.

Bullock, aged 44, of Byron Road, and Price, aged 38, of Dickens Drive, both Newport, both pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary on July 11/12 after the prosecutor had opened the case before a jury in a trial.

Mr Gobir said that following the first burglary, the victim’s wife had found his wallet and a bottle of Versace aftershave in St Mary’s Street.

The prosecutor told the jury: “He has never owned a bottle of Versace aftershave but recalled the man that had entered his house smelt strongly of aftershave as did his house. The items found were all given to the police.”

Mr Gobir added that police officers soon arrested the two defendants after being called to deal with two burglaries.

He said: “When arresting Mr Bullock, Police Constable George Wilkins was aware that he smelt strongly of cologne.

“This officer was responsible for recovering items from the burglary at Blewitt Street.

“The officer noticed the house smelt of the same aftershave and the bottle of Versace aftershave recovered was exactly the same smell.”

Mr Gobir said that when the duo were caught by police they were found with a “burglar’s tool kit in effect – sacks, torches, gloves and so on”.

Gareth Morley, representing Bullock, said his client apologised to his victims and had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Sam Sheppard, for Price, said the defendant had also admitted his role.

Judge Wynn Morgan called Bullock a “professional burglar” and jailed him for 52 months.

He sentenced Price to 26 months in prison for the burglaries and a consecutive custodial term of four months for a separate offence of possessing a bladed article which put him in breach of his bail conditions.

After the pair were taken to the cells, the judge praised Gwent Police for the case they had presented to the court.