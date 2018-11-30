THE South Wales Argus Camera Club picture of the month competition has returned.

We had some amazing entries in November, and picking a winner proved tough, but in the end we chose Richard Oses' brilliant photograph of a rainy petrol station forecourt in Chepstow Road.

The winning photo will be printed and framed - up to 20x20 - on canvas or photographic paper by this month's competition sponsor, Euro Gallery, based in Newport’s Kingsway Shopping Centre.

The South Wales Argus Camera Club currently has more than 2,800 members.

They share spectacular photos taken throughout Gwent every day.

To join, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup/?ref=bookmarks