A CHARITY campaign is bringing festive cheer to Newport again this year.

The Friars Walk Newport Tree of Light initiative offers the opportunity to remember loved ones or send messages of good will.

Originally started back in 2015, Uskmouth Rotary Club manage the project in collaboration with Friars Walk.

A spokesperson said: "Christmas is a special time of year and so Newport Uskmouth Rotary Satellite Club are focusing on the Friars Walk Newport Tree of Light to provide an opportunity for you to remember a loved one, to wish someone good luck for the New Year or just to send a message out to wish everyone a Merry Christmas."

With a donation, people are invited to to leave a dedication of their choice.

"Every penny of the money you contribute to the project will be donated to the following key local charities and organisations," the spokesperson added.

Business have come out in support of the project, with companies such as Tovey Brothers Funeral Directors, Kingston Newell Estate Agents, Monmouthshire Building Society and Magor Printing Company all signing on as sponsors.

This year, money will be raised for Sanctuary, Newport Mind, the Blue Cross and St David’s Hospice Care.

Representatives from each charity will join rotary members for collections at the tree on the four Saturdays leading up to Christmas.

Dedications can also be made by filling in a dedication slip and handing it in to Monmouthshire Building Society, in Friars Walk, the South Wales Argus offices, in Maesglas, Magor Printing, in Magor Square, Kingston Newell Estate Agents, in Bridge Street, or Tovey Brothers, in Cardiff Road.

The first collection will be held tomorrow, and will feature representatives from Newport Mind. They will be collecting from 11am to 3pm.

Newport Mind, set up in 1978, work for the better mental health of people in Newport by providing a range of services. Through events such as the Tree of Light and working with Newport County FC, they aim to help the Newport community from within.

For more details, visit friarswalktreeoflight.co.uk