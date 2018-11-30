ARGUS readers are being given the chance to quiz Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns MP on the topic of Brexit.

With the Withdrawal Agreement on Britain's exit from the European Union published, and MPs set to vote on whether or not to accept it on Tuesday December 11, Mr Cairns is keen to hear the views of people from across Wales, and to address any concerns or questions they may have.

If you would like to ask Mr Cairns a question on the contents of the Withdrawal Agreement, or on Brexit more generally, you can e-mail it for consideration to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

Please include your name and the city, town or village where you live.

Questions must be submitted by noon on Monday December 3.