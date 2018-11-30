A BUTCHER from Abergavenny has been named Welsh Butcher of the Year.

Craig Holly, 29, the assistant manager of Neil Powell Butchers in Abergavenny, was named the winner following a keenly contested final at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells on Tuesday.

The coveted title is the latest addition to his list of honours, which include Welsh Pork Butcher of the Year in 2016.

“I am extremely happy to have won the competition,” he said after receiving his trophy and £100 prize money yesterday.

“It was a close competition and I thought the other two butchers had some very good ideas.”

In the end, just a few points separated Mr Holly from Chris Lewis from Filco Foods, Llantwit Major and Jon Whittington, a freelance butcher from Welshpool, in the final of the competition.