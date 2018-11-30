DRAGONS players have raised more than £8,000 for charity by taking part in Movember.

During November, facial hair sprouted in various forms throughout the team.

Fundraising team captain Ben Stirling, head of physiotherapy and medical at the Dragons, said: “We’ve be delighted by the support we have had for our Movember Foundation fundraising and all the backing we’ve had from fans and people right across the region.

“The squad have had some great fun, with some weird and wonderful ‘Mos’ on display on the training pitch and in games.

“However, there is also a hugely serious side to why we did this.

“All the money raised will go towards research into prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health and suicide prevention of men so we thank everyone for supporting the Dragons during Movember.”