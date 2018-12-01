A REPORT into poverty in the UK which warned public spending cuts were having serious a impact on deprivation is "a wake-up call", a Gwent AM has said.

The report by UN rapporteur Professor Philip Alston released earlier this month warned the UK Government was "in a state of denial" over the impact of spending cuts, singling out Universal Credit as "problematic”, “harsh”, “unnecessary” and “gratuitous”.

AMs debated the report in the Assembly on Wednesday, where opinions were divided on whether blame for levels of poverty in Wales lay.

Speaking during the debate, Islwyn's Rhianon Passmore said Universal Credit was "at the heart" of problems identified in the report.

"The UN special rapporteur's report on the extreme poverty in the United Kingdom is a wake-up call," she said.

"The true impact of this Tory Government's austerity agenda is clear for all of us to see.

"It is a political choice that is placing the greatest burden on those least able to bear it, forcing people into poverty.

"I urge members from across this chamber to read carefully the report from the UN. The lived experiences of those in our communities suffering because of so-called welfare reform or unfair working practices need to be listened to."

She added: "It is not right that in one of the wealthiest economies of the world, children are going hungry.

"Austerity is indeed a political choice and one that, as this report demonstrates, disproportionately hurts those with protected characteristics - women, children, racial and ethnic minorities, single parents and those with disabilities - and impacts disproportionately on those with vulnerabilities.

"Though this Welsh Labour Government has done much to lift people out of poverty, this report is a reminder to all of us of the unforgivable effects of the UK Government's cruel policies, with no end in sight."

Opening the debate, former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said: "The list of countries that have faced critical statements from the UN isn't really a list that any government should aspire to be on."

And she called for control over welfare benefits to be devolved, saying: "The Welsh Government may well point its fingers at London and dish out the blame, but there are clear criticisms in this statement that can't be deflected by blaming austerity."

But Conservative AM Mark Isherwood pointed the blame at the Welsh Government.

"Many of the levers to tackle poverty in Wales lie with Welsh Government," he said. "It's therefore deeply worrying that, after 20 years of Labour Welsh Government, the recent Equality and Human Rights Commission Wales annual review found that Wales is the least productive nation in the UK, that poverty and deprivation are higher in Wales than in other nations in Britain, and median hourly earnings in Wales are lower than in England and Scotland.

"Office for National Statistics figures on employee earnings in the UK for 2018 show that average earnings in Wales were lower and have grown slower than in other UK nations in the last year, and that Wales has had the lowest long-term pay growth among the nations of the UK.

"And last month’s Bevan Foundation poverty rates in Wales report found a higher relative income poverty rate in Wales than England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, a higher proportion of working-age adults in poverty in Wales than in any other UK nation, and a pensioner poverty rate in Wales far higher than in the other UK nations.

"This dreadful record of failure, this devastating betrayal, is the true measure of two decades of Welsh Labour rhetoric and buck passing."

Responding to the debate, housing and regeneration minister Rebecca Evans calling professor Alston's findings "damning".

But she added the Welsh Government does not support the devolution of welfare benefits, saying: "As a matter of principle, of social solidarity, we should all be entitled to an equal claim to our welfare state."

She said: "We are working hard to mitigate the worst impact of the UK Government's continuing austerity measures, whilst the UK Government needs to urgently address the fundamental flaws we have identified in Universal Credit."