TAKE a look at some of our archive photographs of Burtons biscuit factory which has been based in Llantarnam since 1939. It is a major employer for Gwent and produces some of the best know biscuits in the country. Anyone who has driven near this factory has known the sweet smell of baking biscuits in the air as Jammie Dodgers, Wagon Wheels and many more brands roll off the production line.

