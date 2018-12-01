FATHER Christmas is visiting many places throughout Newport, including the iconic Tredegar House where he’ll be available on weekends until December 22.

Guests are advised to wrap up warm, as the Grotto is based in the stables and Mr Christmas may have brought some festive chills our way. Guests are welcome to meet him on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10.30am to 4pm. Pre-booking is essential, at £4.

You can book tickets through the website: nationaltrust.org.uk/tredegar-house or by phoning: 0844 249 1895.

Opening today [December 1] is Santa’s Grotto in Newport Market, which doesn’t cost a penny. Although the big guy won’t make it, there is a singing Santa and a magical post box that delivers straight to the North Pole.

Pens and papers will be provided if children need to write a list and, on Saturdays, kids can also be treated to free face painting and glitter tattoos at the Grotto, which is open from 11am to 3pm.

Alternatively, if you live in Newport and want to spread some extra festive cheer, our favourite man in a red suit will be at Baneswell Social Club, Stow Hill, for one day only.

On December 15, noon-5pm, he will be available to hear your Christmas wishes, with guests’ small donation supporting Cwmbran and Newport’s Make-a-Wish Funding Group.

Beechwood House is also hosting a Grotto tomorrow but tickets have already sold out. Volunteers are welcome to help decorate between 10.30am and 4pm.

Further afield, Chepstow Garden Centre took things further.

They have a 40-minute interactive experience, including a train simulation, taking children to the North Pole where they’ll meet Santa and get to pick their toy.

That event quickly sold out, however, even with more tickets released due to high demand.

Luckily, there’s still plenty of other opportunities to see the man with a belly like a bowl full of jelly.

Raglan Castle will host Father Christmas on December 15 and December 16, from noon to 3.30pm.

Normal site admissions will apply, and it’s £5 per child which includes a gift.

Sessions are available in English and Welsh.

You can find out more, or book a place, on: 01291 690228.

This was organised by Cadw, who have festive fun planned in many of their sites, including a Grotto at Blaenavon Ironworks, running on Saturdays and Sundays in December, concluding on December 23.

Entry to the Ironworks is free, with the Grotto £5 per child which includes a gift. Last entry is 3.30pm and there will also be a free Christmas trail to enjoy.

To find out more or book your place, phone: 01495 792615

Llanyrafon Manor, in Cwmbran, is hosting ‘Once upon a Christmas’ on December 22 and December 23, which is story-telling by the big guy himself.

Guests can warm around the fire, writing their letter, before snuggling up in Santa’s cosy Christmas Kitchen for stories, secrets about the North Pole, and some festive singing.

As the children have all been nice this year, they’ll get a present. After this, guests are free to explore the Manor House.

Tickets are £16.50, or £6 for children under the age of one. Adults are free and welcome to take photos.

For morning people, there’s also the opportunity to have breakfast with Santa – he didn’t get that size by skipping meals!

On weekends from 10am to noon he’ll be at Bedwellty House and Park in Tredegar, but tickets have sold out.

Fortunately, Mountain Air Inn will also be hosting breakfast with the Santa, on December 15, 22 and 24.

Doors open at 9am, with food from 9.30am, and special guests from Andy’s Music Mania.

Tickets are £7.50 per child.

You can find out more, or arrange tickets, by phoning the venue on: 01495 723116

Finally, Santa’s Winter Wonderland will be at Cwmcarn Forest, based in the warmth of the Visitor Centre.

It will be open from 10am to 3.30pm on December 9, 10, 16 and 17.

Children are welcome to enjoy the snowy wonderland and twinkling lights, while avoiding the elements.

It’s £6 per child which includes a gift, with pre-booking essential.

For more details, or to book tickets, call: 01495 272001.