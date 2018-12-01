THERE were festive cheers in the city centre today as people gathered for the return of The Tree of Light project.

Towering over business premises in Friars Walk, people excitedly turned out with their families to get a glimpse of the feature.

The tree - which is made of metal - is meant to provide people with the opportunity to remember loved ones or send messages of good will.

Susan Cocks, who is a volunteer for Uskmouth Rotary Club, said: "We have managed the project in collaboration with Friars Walk.

"It is now in its third year and we were delighted with the big turn out.

"I would encourage all those who have lost someone to come to the tree and remember them. I think this is appropriate because at this time time of year you do think of your loved ones."

The project also involves the group trying to raise funds for charities. This year, money will be raised for Sanctuary, Newport Mind, the Blue Cross and St David’s Hospice Care.

Mrs Cocks, who lives in Newport, said: "We want to raise as much money for these charities as possible.

"Charities can only continue to help people if they have the resources. We need to help them here.

"I was delighted to see the people of Newport donate money for these excellent charities.

"Thank you very much."

She added: "I do not know how much money we have raised yet, but it will definitely make a difference."

For more information, visit the website www.friarswalktreeoflight.co.uk/tree-of-light