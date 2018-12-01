This week Cats Protection Gwent would love to introduce you to Francine.

Francine is an affectionate and loving cat who is looking for her forever home. The charity think she is around two years old.

Francine is a chirpy girl who enjoys company and cuddles. She is playful and has responded well to the dog in the foster home she has been in, and so it’s possible she would be able to be rehomed to a family with other animals. She has had a full health check, has been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you have the perfect home for this gorgeous girl then please contact us as soon as possible.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: gwentsouthcp@btinternet.com

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch