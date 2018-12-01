SCORES of people were undeterred by the wet weather and turned out for the popular Small Business Saturday today.

Once a year the annual event takes place, with an aim of putting a spotlight on shopping local.

And as part of the day, Newport Arcade hosted a free festive day between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

The festive fun included an array of local business stalls which all offered personalised gifts, tasty treats and more.

Charlotte Jones, of Hetty's Baby Boutique in the arcade, was one of the organisers.

She said: "Those who did attend were pleased with the local businesses in the arcade.

"We hope to arrange further events moving forward."

Trader Mary Norman was in the arcade and described the day as "brilliant".

She said: "I have a crafts stall and was asked to support the event.

"The point of the day is to celebrate small businesses and that has happened."

And another trader, Amy Harris, added: "My business is Box Frames by Amy.

"I do box frames, Christmas gifts and personalised gifts.

"It has been really good and lots of people have come in to visit us."

More information on the event can be found in a special supplement in today's paper.