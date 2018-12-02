A NEWPORT youth group has handed over the proceeds of its charity work this autumn.

Shaftesbury Youf Gang presented Mike Jones, of Newport Royal British Legion, with a donation of £610 this week for the Poppy Appeal.

The group raised the money by taking part in the Great Gwent Poppy Run 2018.

That took the total amount raised for the Poppy appeal to £1,360.

The group also raised £1,420 for the St David’s Hospice with a climb of Newport Transporter Bridge, and £800 for the Serennu Children’s centre, Sparkle Appeal, by completing a hike of Pen-y-fan mountain in the Brecon Beacons.

The Youf Gang has raised £3,580 for charity over the past year.

They will continue fundraising next year.

The group is considering taking part in a sponsored bike ride covering 40 miles, from Brecon to Newport.

They are also linking up with the Ffrrind-i-mi scheme.

To help visit and support lonely and vulnerable people in Newport, the group will be receiving training from the scheme.

The Digital Hero’s group will also work with the gang to enable them to provide support to older people on using the internet and social media.