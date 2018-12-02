RAIL season ticket holders travelling from Newport to other destinations are set to face a price spike.

Last week industry body the Rail Delivery Group revealed that rail fares would rise by 3.1 per cent in January 2019 - despite a year of severe disruptions up and down the country.

And passengers using season tickets - a ticket where passengers can travel unlimited times on the same route - in Newport will not be immune from the financial pressures.

Recent data showed prices for passengers travelling with a season ticket from Newport to London will rise 3.17 per cent from this year to next. Since 2010 the price has increased overall by 35.79 per cent, from £9,008 in 2010, to £11,856 in 2018 and finally rising to £12,232 in 2019.

Price increases can also be seen in other routes: Season tickets for the Newport to Cardiff route have increased overall in the same period by 45.39 per cent, with tickets costing £564 in 2010, £796 in 2018 and £820 in 2019; Newport to Bristol Temple Meads season tickets have increased overall by 37.55 per cent, with tickets costing £1,960 in 2010, £2,616 in 2018 and £2,696 in 2019; Newport to Portsmouth Harbour season tickets have increased overall by 38.40 per cent, with tickets costing £5,740 in 2010, £7,700 in 2018 and £7,944 in 2019.

The announcement of rail fare increases has been met with frustration and anger.

The member of parliament for Newport East, Jessica Morden, hit out at the rail fare increase last week, saying: “For too long, passengers locally have been suffering from poor quality services, frequent overcrowding, and cancellations. Constituents have contacted me making it clear they feel they are being asked again to pay more for less.

"Rail punctuality across the UK has fallen to its lowest level in 12 years yet a Newport to Cardiff season ticket next year will now cost 45 per cent more than it did in 2010.

“When the use of rail travel is being encouraged, the price of tickets matters.

"I regularly raise with ministers that people do not believe the cost represents decent value for money and I will continue speaking up for constituents on this issue."