A 21-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a Newport house this morning.

Neighbours called the police after hearing a loud commotion coming from the house in Bryn Bevan, Brynglas, at around 3.20am today.

Two police cars and a riot van responded to the call out, and arrived to find a man unconscious and unresponsive.

South Wales Ambulance Service also attended, and the man was pronounced dead a short while later.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the South Wales Argus they called the police after being woken up by loud noises.

"I didn't see anything but there was a huge kerfuffle, with lots of shouting and noise,” they added.

"Lots of police attended, two cars and a riot van. The police have been here ever since."

Another neighbour, who also asked not to be named, said it was the third death in the area since 2014.

In 2014, Kristopher Mitchell, of Bryn Bevan, admitted murdering his girlfriend Jessica Watkins, whose body was found in the bath of a house on the street.

And in 2015, a man was hit by a car on the same street. He later died in hospital, having fallen ill with a chest infection.

A third neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, said the police hadn’t given any information to them since arriving.

"They're not knocking on doors, as far as I have seen, which is strange because you would think that's the first thing they would do,” said the neighbour.

"So they must know what has happened, I suppose."

A spokesman for Gwent Police confirmed they had arrested a 21-year-old on suspicion of murder.

"Officers have arrested a 21 year old man from the Bryn Glas area on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody," added the spokesman.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers are asking for anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please ring 101 quoting log: 79 02/12/18"

In a previous statement, a force spokesman said: “In the early hours of Sunday, December 2, at approximately 3am, emergency services were called to a report that a man was unresponsive within a property in the Brynglas area of Newport.

"Gwent Police and Welsh Ambulance Service responded to the call, shortly after the man was pronounced deceased.

"The cause of death has yet to be established and this will be determined following a post mortem.

"We are currently treating the death as suspicious."