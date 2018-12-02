THREE ‘gangsters’ who terrified residents during a robbery spree while armed with imitation guns and wearing masks were sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Michael Staniec, Gary Midgley and Brian Hayes shot one victim in the face after he fought back during one of the raids, Newport Crown Court heard.

Judge Daniel Williams branded the bungling robbers as “cowards” after he heard how they had targeted homes in the city on the night of May 31.

Prosecutor Roger Griffiths said 61-year-old David Hughes was shot after he chased them following one of three botched raids.

The court heard the gang had burst into the home of his girlfriend Terina Hill in Tewkesbury Walk and how she had thrown a pot of curry over them.

While Mr Hughes was pursuing the fleeing villains, he was blasted in the face and later needed hospital treatment to remove four metal pellets from his head and stitches above his eye.

Mr Griffiths said that Staniec admitted carrying out an earlier raid at 9.45pm in Shah Hussain’s flat on nearby Godfrey Road when armed men carrying a knife and a long pole forced their way into his home.

The court was told that the victim and his friends fought back before the raiders retreated.

But Mr Shah was left with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain which luckily did not need surgery although he was kept in hospital for a few days.

Mr Griffiths said that a second attempted robbery then took place at around 10.45pm at Queens Hill Crescent.

Police had received a 999 call that gunmen were shooting at the window of home there.

Inside was petrified mother Katie Millner and her children.

The gang did not try and force their way and again left empty-handed.

CCTV footage from this incident identified Staniec from a tattoo on his hand and both he and Midgley admitted their role in this attempted robbery.

Mr Griffiths said that Staniec had 23 previous convictions for 12 offences, including assault and burglary.

Hayes was jailed for seven-and-a-half years in 2011 for “stabbing and slashing” his victim with a knife.

Midgley had 20 previous convictions for 16 offences which included a 30-month term in 2008 in a young offender institution for an attempted knifepoint robbery when he was 17.

Harry Baker, mitigating for Staniec, said his role was as a driver and he had handed himself in to the police.

Ieuan Bennet for Midgley said: “My client wasn’t the brains behind the operation.”

Heath Edwards, representing Hayes, said: “He deeply regrets what took place.”

Judge Williams told the trio: “An imitation firearm was discharged with you acting like gangsters. This was desperately cowardly offending.”

Staniec was jailed for 12 years, Midgley for 11 years and two months and Hayes for 10-and-a-half years.

Staniec, aged 30, of Tippett Close, Newport, admitted three counts of attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent and unlawful wounding.

Midgley, aged 27, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of attempted robbery, possession of an imitation firearm with intent and unlawful wounding.

Hayes, aged 28, of Tone Close, Newport, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Outside the court, Detective Constable Laura Paget, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, said: “These three men were responsible for a number of serious crimes over a single evening in Newport.

“Armed with imitation firearms, they carried out violent attacks at three different addresses, terrifying their victims.

“We would like to thank everyone who aided our investigation, and we welcome the sentences handed out by the court.

“There is no place for this type of behaviour in Newport, and Gwent Police will continue to do all we can to bring such offenders to justice.”

*Were you one of the victims of these robberies? Get in touch on 01633 777219 or email newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk*