THE National Trust is urging its visitors to its sites this month - including Tredegar House - to help them provide 8,000 items of food for people in need this Christmas.

For the past three years, National Trust Wales has been running a special Christmas donation point in North Wales.

But the charity has now decided to open ten more drop-off points, meaning visitors all over Wales can help make a difference.

One of the drop-off points will be Newport's Tredegar House.

Susan Lloyd-Selby, who is the operations manager for Wales at The Trussell Trust, whose foodbanks will receive the donations from trust drop-off points, said: “As a country we expect no one should face hunger or destitution. We want to see a future where no one in Wales needs a foodbank. Until that point, foodbanks in our network will be doing all they can to make sure people receive crucial help.

“Foodbanks can only give support with the community’s help. The majority of emergency food given to people by foodbanks is donated by local people, so donations to the National Trust Christmas donation points will make a real, immediate difference.”

And the visitor experience manager for the national trust, Jessica Courtney, added: “We’re delighted to be a part of the National Trust’s partnership with the Trussell Trust this year. Over the festive season we’re celebrating traditions past and present and we hope our food collection will become synonymous with a Tredegar House Christmas in years to come.

“We know that donations made by our staff, volunteers and visitors will make a real difference to those in the local community at one of the most challenging times of the year. Donations can be made to Lady Tredegar’s Pantry in the house from Wednesday to Sunday until Christmas. Those wishing to donate outside these times can do so by popping into the property office between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.”

Last year, Welsh foodbanks distributed more than 98,000 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis - this marked a 3 per cent increase on the previous year, with December being one of the busiest months of the year.

Visitors are encouraged to donate Christmas essentials such as UHT milk, UHT fruit juice, tinned ham, Christmas cake or pudding and selection boxes for foodbanks in The Trussell Trust’s network.

For more information on what to donate, visit: https://www.trusselltrust.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate-food/ or nationaltrust.org.uk/christmas-foodbanks-wales