A NEWPORT woman has spoken of her heartbreak after losing her daughter to a rare form of cancer.

Emma Embrey’s daughter Alicia died from a condition called renal medullary carcinoma - believed to be the first case in Wales.

Alicia, who just 21-years-old, had been studying architecture at the Portsmouth University when she fell ill earlier.

Alicia Embrey

Mrs Embrey said her daughter had arrived home from university and been diagnosed as having a water infection.

“Within eight weeks she was dead,” her mum added.

“When she got back to Newport, I took her to the Royal Gwent Hospital. She had three lots of intravenous antibiotics, but they told her that she’d recover better at home."

The day after Mrs Embrey said it was clear hospital was the best place for her took her back to the Royal Gwent.

“They tested her for all sorts,” she added. “They made her wear a mask, and within three days she was in critical care.

The diagnosis was cancer.

She was transferred to Velindre Cancer Care in Cardiff where they ran more tests.

When the results came back, Mrs Embrey was asked if there was a history of sickle cell in the family.

“I answered yes,” she said, adding how Velindre staff had informed her that they had found sickling in her liver.

It was then they were told it was renal medullary carcinoma, which affects the kidney, and is said to be aggressive, and difficult to treat.

There are said to be fewer than 60 cases globally.

A friend of Mrs Embrey has set up a JustGiving page with the aim of giving her, and Alicia's brothers, the opportunity to honour her passion for travelling.

Ms Embrey on holiday

Kirsty Hawes wants to raise enough money to send them to Italy in Alicia's memory, so they can "say goodbye properly".

Ms Hawes says on the fundraising page she wants them to "feel like they are taking part of her [Alicia] with them"

"Emma is such a giving and kind generous person," she adds. "It would be amazing to be able to help her on her way."

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kirsty-hawes