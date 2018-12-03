REPORTS of heavy traffic on the M4 around Newport this morning (Monday, December 3).
The poor weather and heavy rainfall is contributing to slow-moving traffic, with build-ups around the J28 eastbound turn-off.
The Met Office has forecast heavy rain, moving eastwards, for the duration of the morning.
Good morning! Cold with sunny spells & a few showers in the north. A spell of rain, some heavy, will quickly move east across Wales & central parts of England, with some heavy showers to the south. Breezy & mild in south. https://t.co/aZJSA9Uzlm. Have a great day! ^Georgia pic.twitter.com/m5SlS9r2MZ— Met Office (@metoffice) December 3, 2018