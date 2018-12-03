THERE will be closures on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge this week while maintenance work is carried out.

On Thursday, December 6, two lanes of the eastbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and midnight.

One lane of the westbound carriageway will also be closed for the same duration on that day.

On Saturday, December 8, one lane and the hard shoulder of the eastbound carriageway will be closed between 6am and 8pm.

This will be followed immediately by a full closure of the eastbound carriageway between 8pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, December 9.

A full eastbound carriageway closure will again be in force from 8pm on Sunday until 6am the following day.