A TEENAGER who sexually assaulted two women at a party and headbutted a policeman after threatening staff and customers at a McDonald’s has been locked up.

After assaulting the officer, Curtis Green, 19, of Melbourne Way, Newport, told him, “I’m going to rape your missus”, the city’s crown court heard.

Prosecutor Joanna James said the first incident took place on September 29 at the McDonald’s in Lyne Road when police were called after reports of staff and customers being intimidated.

When officers arrived, they found it was Green “clearly under the influence of alcohol” who was causing the trouble.

On another day, the prosecutor said, Green went to a house party in Torfaen where he carried out the sex attacks on two women he had never met before.

Miss James said guests felt “uncomfortable with some of the things the defendant was saying” before he assaulted his victims and exposed himself.

Green, Judge Richard Williams heard, was thrown out of the party but not before he had thrown punches and smashed a bottle.

The police were called and officers found Green outside “irate and again under the influence of alcohol” after kicking bins over and shouting.

Miss James added: “The defendant headbutted the inside of the police van. He then assaulted two officers while they tried to place him in a cell.

“He said he had been attacked by one of the women at the party.”

The court heard victim impact statements from the two sexual assault complainants.

One said that after her ordeal, “I feel isolated and constantly on edge.”

The other victim said: “I feel nervous about going out in Newport for fear of bumping into him.”

The court was told that despite being only 19, Green already had 15 previous convictions for 25 offences, including violence.

Stephen Donoghue, mitigating, said his client had “a problem with alcohol and a lack of control”.

He accepted that Green’s behaviour was “loutish and appalling” but added that his guilty pleas to the sex offences “saved the two victims the embarrassment of coming to court”.

Judge Williams sent the defendant into youth custody for a total of 18 months and told him he had to register as a sex offender.

Green admitted two counts of sexual assault, assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.