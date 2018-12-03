FORMER Wales rugby captain and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman David Pickering was left with a £470 bill after being caught speeding in Newport.

The 57-year-old was clocked doing 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in a Land Rover Range Rover between Junction 27 and 26, city magistrates heard.

Pickering, of Queen Anne Square, Cathays, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to committing the offence, which happened on May 13 this year.

The ex-Llanelli flanker, who won 23 caps for Wales between 1983 and 1987 and captained his country eight times, was fined £350.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Pickering’s driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

In September 2014, the then Dragons chief executive Gareth Davies was elected to the board of the WRU after Pickering failed in his bid for re-election.

His involvement with the national set up continued after his playing career as Wales team manager during the Graham Henry era. It saw him manage the team throughout the 1999 Rugby World Cup ending in 2002, when his position was taken over by Alan Phillips.

Pickering was made a member of the International Rugby Board council, now called World Rugby, in 2002, and chairman of the Six Nations in 2007.