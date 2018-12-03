PICTURES have emerged of severe flooding underneath a busy Newport shopping centre.

The service entrance underneath the Kingsway Shopping Centre carpark looks to have suffered in the recent deluge, and cars have been spotted reversing out of the area rather than risking a wet drive through.

Nigel Corten, who took the picture, said he noticed the issue when he saw two cars reversing away from the flooded passageway.

"This is the business service lane which runs under the carpark " he said.

"I saw two cars reversing away from it, but a lorry got through. It looks fairly deep."

This morning's heavy rainfall also contributed to slow-moving traffic on the M4, with build-ups around the J28 eastbound turn-off.