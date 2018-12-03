A DRIVER suffered serious injuries when her vehicle overturned this morning on a country road between Cwmbran and Newport.

Police, fire and ambulance services all attended the scene on Henllys Lane, near Bettws, following the one-vehicle incident which happened at approximately 10am.

The road has been closed in both directions while recovery work is being carried out on the vehicle, a red Vauxhall Combo van.

In a statement, a Gwent Police spokesman confirmed the driver suffered serious but not life threatening injuries, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Updated at 12.30pm