TWO Wrexham football fans were arrested following the FA Cup clash with Newport County AFC on Saturday evening.

The all-Welsh clash ended in a goalless draw, however North Wales Police confirmed that two home fans were arrested at the game.

A police spokesman said: "A carefully planned operation ensured the match passed off without major incident.

"Unfortunately two home fans were arrested, one for assault and one for throwing a flare.

"They will be dealt with."