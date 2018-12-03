PLANS for a 'signature building' on a planned industrial park that will hopefully attract leading businesses to Blaenau Gwent have been submitted to the council.

An application has been lodged to build a 50,000 sq. ft. employment unit on land at Rhyd y Blew in Ebbw Vale.

A design and access statement says the proposal represents the first part of a key funding initiative for automotive sector development in the region.

"The vision for the Rhyd Y Blew development is the creation of a high quality industrial park that will attract leading business occupiers to provide local employment and stimulate economic growth," it says.

"This building, together with its surrounding layout and landscaping will serve as a catalyst in developing a profile for the site.

"It will establish the architectural and landscaping quality for future phases of the development whilst responding to the nature conservation interests of the site and its surroundings."

The site lies within Ebbw Vale's Northern Corridor but has remained undeveloped for a long period of time.

Located within the Ebbw Vale Enterprise Zone, it is one of the largest development sites available in the South Wales Valleys.

The site is positioned close to the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road and can be accessed from a roundabout off the A4046, providing a link to Ebbw Vale which lies around one kilometre to the south.

The full application includes car parking with 75 spaces, service area, sub-station, along with footpath and cycleway provision.

Key features include the 50,000sq ft. employment unit which will serve as a "signature building" in the wider development plans for the area.

A "high quality visual appearance" to attract further investors and businesses is also stressed.

"The character of the site and development is bold, in keeping with the scale of enterprise envisaged from potential occupiers," the design and access statement says.

A decision on the type of employment use for the site has yet to be identified, according to the application.

The possibility of a range of different business uses is therefore included in the plans "to increase the prospects of attracting a future occupier."

An important part of the development is the contribution it will make to the "regeneration of the local community," the application states.

Providing 'access for all' has also been considered in the plans, with a public lift, accessible parking bays and accessible toilet included in the designs.

Enhancements to biodiversity on the site - a designated Site of Importance for Nature Conservation - are also proposed, including retaining marshy grassland.

The plans can be viewed during normal office hours at the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale.