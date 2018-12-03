NEWBRIDGE artist and former boxer Pat Killian was in Los Angeles this weekend to exhibit his latest work, a homage to Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, who battled to a draw in their world heavyweight bout on Saturday night.

Mr Killian has painted some of the sport's greatest historical moments and fighters, immortalising them on canvas.

His career has combined his artistic talents with his love of the sport – he himself represented Wales in amateur fights in his teens – and has allowed him to meet iconic boxers including Muhammad Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Mike Tyson.

The artist's latest venture was to capture the drama and intensityin the build-up to the much-anticipated Fury v Wilder fight, and Mr Killian said a lot of planning went into his compositions.

"If it’s a big fight I usually get excited and start thinking about the characters – what their personalities are like, [their] characteristics, do they throw shots a certain way," he said.

"I watch clips, looking at many photos and trying to create a plan in my mind.

"[I make] small thumbnail sketches to see if the composition will work. This is work that people don’t see – It all takes time."

He added: "The moments leading up [to a fight] can all have an impact on my composition for the painting.

"I particularly wanted to capture Wilder with the bandana as he wore this in the first stare down when the fight was announced."

Mr Killian said his painting had received compliments from some of the sport's big names.

"[Former undisputed world heavyweight champion] Riddick Bowe has seen my work before. He really liked the piece. Gerry Cooney loved it, and thought I’d captured them perfectly. Buster Douglas also was very complimentary of the piece."

Mr Killian's painting sold to a private collector from Utah. The artist will now fly to New York to exhibit his Ukraine Champions painting, ahead of Vasyl Lomachenko and Jose Pedraza's fight on December 8 at Madison Square Garden.

