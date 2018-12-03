The funeral of leading Newport businessman and former Conservative councillor Gerald Davies took place at St Woolos Cathedral, Newport, yesterdayon Monday (December 3).

Mr Davies was executive chairman of Kymin Financial Services, Bridge Street, Newport.

The funeral was attended by family, friends, colleagues and clients of Kymin, which Mr Davies set up within 1993 with Simon Aston.

Former Conservative AM William Graham gave the Bible reading, 1 Corinthians 13.

Mr Davies’ eldest sister, Margaret Chittock, gave the address, telling the congregation stories of his happy family upbringing, his unsuccessful application to attend RADA and his life in business and politics.

She said her brother had been a very witty man with an amazing will to live.

Hymns included Guide me, O thou great Redeemer and Lord of All Hopefulness.

The service, which was led by the Rev Canon David Neale, was followed by a private committal at Langstone Crematorium.

A collection was in aid of St David’s Hospice Care and the RNLI.