A TREVETHIN councillor has made decorative reindeers and Christmas decorations to raise money for good causes in the local community.

Cllr Louise Shepphard and her friend Tracey Peploe decided to build the reindeer to sell as a part of the Trevethin Christmas lights service.

However, Storm Diana disrupted the service, with several of the stallholders pulling out due to the weather.

The service was able to take place, with the lights being switched on and a brass band playing Christmas carols.

The money raised will be used to buy a community Christmas tree which will be displayed at the top of Trevethin, and the remainder will be shared between two local families in need that have been selected by the councillor.

Cllr Shepphard said: "The money will be going to Lisa Fitzgerald and her son Kian, who had cancer when he was young and it has now come back for a second time, and Katrina Thomas and her son Jesse, who is also battling cancer.

"They are both single parents. Hopefully the money raised can help them and their families."

The pair made more than 50 reindeers in preparation for the event, which are available from £5 to £25.

They will be selling the reindeer at the Christmas gift and craft show at the Glascoed pub on Saturday, December15, where they will also be selling Christmas decorations for Dreams and Wishes, a charity which helps seriously ill children realise their dreams.

To find out more, or to purchase some of the decorations, search 'Independent Cllr Shepphard' on Facebook.