Newport-based price comparison business Go Compare has made a number of redundancies at its Imperial Park base.

A spokesman for the company, which employs 260 people at its Newport headquarters, said the number of redundancies was 'less than 20' and he did not confirm which parts of the business were affected.

He said: "We are, of course, always sad to see anyone leave the business, and it's not a decision that's taken lightly.

GoCompare Group is committed to continued investment at its Newport headquarters.

"We have grown our workforce in Newport by 60 per cent over the last couple of years, across departments and in highly-skilled, technology-focused roles.

"This reflects the repositioning of our business following the launch of our new automated energy switching service weflip, and our acquisitions of Energylinx and MyVoucherCodes."

The spokeman said the 'continued investment' included the company's GoFurther programme, which last week saw five school leavers start its sponsored technology degree apprenticeship with Aston University.

The five, from across Wales, includes Matthew Binnie, from Monmouth Comprehensive School.

The five passed numerous assessments throughout the summer to earn a place on the four-and-a-half-year programme.

The sponsored degree programme, which is an important part of GoCompare’s on-going, multi-million pound investment in its GoFurther Academy, will see each student work towards a BSc in Digital and Technology Solutions while also being employed at GoCompare. With tuition fees, an annual salary and benefits package, and accommodation and travel paid for by GoCompare, each student will receive more than £100,000 worth of investment.

Lee Griffin, president and founder of GoCompare, said: “We developed the GoFurther Academy as a clear statement of intent – it reflects our commitment to investing in the development and retention of the very best talent that will benefit our customers, our businesses and the growing tech community of south Wales.

“The degree apprenticeship programme, which we are delivering with Aston University, is the pinnacle of this. We have spent time talking to schools in our local communities and have identified some of the most promising young people who we want to support through university to give them the best possible start in meaningful and in-demand careers, and without the associated debt.

“Our goal is to develop homegrown expertise by giving people the chance to gain a degree and valuable, relevant work experience. We want to bridge the gap between education and the workplace, making sure that people develop the skills they need for work alongside a solid foundation in theory that will enable the big thinking we need as a business.”