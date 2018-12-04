*UPDATE 11.30am*

Traffic reports suggest traffic has returned to normal following earlier delays and congestion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------

EYEWITNESSES are reporting traffic "at a standstill" on the M4 near Newport following a crash involving four cars.

The incident happened at approximately 8.35am today (Tuesday, December 4) on the westbound carriageway between J24 Caerleon and J25 Coldra, near the Celtic Manor resort.

An eyewitness sent in these photographs of the scene, showing damage to three of the four cars involved, as well as debris scattered across two of the lanes.

One of the cars, a blue Vauxhall, appears to have its front end embedded in the rear of another car.

The airbags in the blue car appear to have been activated.

Another source at the scene said traffic leading up to J24 is at a standstill, and a fire engine has been seen rushing towards the scene.

Traffic reports are warning motorists that sections of the A48/SDR into Newport are also congested.

(Picture: Traffic camera footage showing the build-up of traffic on the westbound carriageway of the M4 near J24)