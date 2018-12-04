AN IMPOSING, spacious and well appointed country house, this property features its own garden maze and outbuildings.

This six-bedroom, detached country house is situated in Earlswood, between Usk and Chepstow, and is on the market for £1,400,000.

It is close to motorway networks including the M48, schools and amenities.

The entrance hall (6.37m by 5.48m) has under-floor heating and an oak staircase to the first floor.

The cloakroom has a WC and sink.

The study (5.07m by 3.56m) has built-in oak units with cupboards and library shelving.

The oak casement doors from the hall lead to the drawing room (8.61m by 6.75m) which has two sets of French doors, a feature fireplace and decorative plaster cornice.

The sitting room (6.98m by 4.64m) has a feature stone fireplace with oak mantle and multi-fuel wood-burning stove.

The inner hall has terracotta octagonal shaped floor tiles, a coat hanging space, door with stone spiral staircase to the cellar and access to a large under-stairs storage space.

The cloakroom has a WC and sink.

The utility room has wall and base cupboards with worktops with stainless steel sink unit with mixer tap, plumbing for a washing machine and space for a fridge/freezer.

The kitchen/breakfast room (6.72m by 4.26m) has wall and base cupboards with worktops incorporating a sink unit with mixer tap, Bosch dishwasher, AEG five-ring gas hob with extractor over, built-in Bosch fridge/freezer, Neff double oven/grill, French doors to the terrace.

The dining room (5.94m by 5.03m) has a feature stone fireplace.

Split stairs and galleried landing has a spiral staircase to the attic and also to the cellar.

The master bedroom (6.77m by 4.70m) has a built-in wardrobe housing a hot water cylinder and views over the Severn estuary.

The en-suite shower room has a walk-in shower, twin sinks, bath and WC and ladder style radiator.

The second bedroom (6.14m by 3.95m) has views over the maze.

The en-suite has a bath with shower over and mixer tap, sink and WC.

The third bedroom (5.03m by 3.64m) is front facing.

The en-suite shower room has a step-in shower, WC and sink.

The walk-in airing cupboard has a hot water cylinder and extensive shelving.

The fourth bedroom (4.65m by 4.29m) is rear facing.

The en-suite shower room has a step-in shower, sink and WC.

The fifth bedroom (4.63m by 4.36m) has a feature fireplace.

The family Jack 'n' Jill bathroom has a corner spa bath with shower mixer taps, WC, twin sinks, ladder style radiator and an access hatch to the attic.

The sixth bedroom (4.28m by 4.13m) has a cabin bed which is available by separate negotiation.

The en-suite shower room has a step-in shower, WC and sink.

Accessed via a door from the galleried landing is a stone spiral staircase leading up to the attic/games room (13.51m by 10.94m) which could be converted into further bedrooms or en-suite facilities.

The staircase leads to the cellar (6.42m x 3.30m) and boiler room/workshop (6.41m x 3.17m) housing two grant oil fired boilers and a hot water cylinder servicing the ground floor.

Outside, the gardens have been professionally landscaped and extend to some five acres comprising enclosed paddocks, formal gardens with croquet lawn and feature topiary, extensive lawned area with flagstone terrace, kitchen garden with raised vegetable beds, meandering brick paviour pathways, secluded seating areas, established Wisteria, rose garden, feature ornamental pond with fountain (the fountain would be available by separate negotiation) and maze which, the vendors say, was planted some 10 years ago with yew hedging and Monkey Puzzle tree at its centre.

The long gravelled driveway approach culminates in a circular in and out' drive which surrounds the secret garden, planted with an abundance of Spring bulbs.

There is also an orchard with cider apples and perry pear trees.

Outbuildings include two double garages with power and light, greenhouse, wood shed and oil tank.

This property is listed with Fine & Country, Chepstow. To arrange a viewing call 01291 629799.