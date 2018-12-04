A FOURTH man has been arrested after a serious sexual assault at an address in Caerphilly County Borough.

After the alleged attack in Abertridwr on Saturday, November 24, a 32-year-old from the Abertridwr area with rape last week.

He appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on November 30 and was remanded into custody, to appear next at Newport Crown Court on 2nd January, 2019.

But now Gwent Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Bolton in connection to the incident, and he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, two 28-year-old men from the Cardiff area, who were also arrested following the incident, were released pending further investigation.