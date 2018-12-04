A PENSIONER has been hospitalised after being knocked over outside a busy supermarket.

The 79-year-old man was rushed to Royal Gwent Hospital after being run over outside Morrisons in Grange Rd, Cwmbran.

Police confirmed the incident happened just after lunchtime yesterday (Monday, December 3), and pictures show a section of the car park taped off with collision investigation units still on the scene at around 5pm.

Even though he remains in hospital, the man's injuries are not though to be serious.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 1.55pm yesterday, we received a report of a road traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the Morrisons car park, Cwmbran.

"The pedestrian, a 79 year old man, sustained injuries and was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital where he remains.

"The injuries are not thought to serious at this time."