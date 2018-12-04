A CREMATORIUM promising a “tranquil experience” for families putting their loved ones to rest could be built in Blackwood.

Plans have been unveiled for a 98-seat chapel, a crematory, an office and a waiting room within a single-storey building on land off Sirhowy Enterprise Way in Pontllanfraith.

If approved by the local authority, the crematorium would be first to be built in Caerphilly county borough.

It is hoped that the new facility would be more accessible for mourners living nearby.

Visitors would access the site from a new junction from the A4048, with an internal roundabout proposed along with 89 car parking spaces – including disabled bays and staff parking.

A floral tribute area, water feature and memorial gardens also feature within proposals for the four-hectare site to the south of Glanbrynar Farm.

A masterplan of the proposed facility

The crematorium would be expected to serve more than 108,000 people from Pontllanfraith and surrounding areas, and could host around 1,300 services per year.

The company behind the plans, The Westerleigh Group, is one of the leading developers of crematoria in the UK.

Last year, Westerleigh opened the Langstone Vale Crematorium near Newport with the aim of relieving pressure on the Gwent Crematorium in Cwmbran.

“[The Blackwood crematorium] will provide locals within Caerphilly an opportunity to put loved ones to rest closer to home,” a planning report says.

“There isn’t a crematorium within 30 minutes’ drive time, which confirms that there is sufficient need for such a facility.

“The crematorium should provide a tranquil experience for users.”

An air quality assessment says the crematorium would not pose a significant impact, with mitigation also planned to minimise noise impact.

A transport statement adds that the proposed parking provision was sufficient, with the new junction modified to prevent traffic from turning right into the site.

Westerleigh has launched a public consultation on the proposals, with anyone wishing to make representations having until December 14 to do so.