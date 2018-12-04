THE man who died in a Newport house has been named by police - who are no longer treating his death as suspicious.

In the early hours of Sunday, December 2, 56-year-old Gareth Williams of Bryn Bevan, Brynglas, was found dead in a property on the same street.

Neighbours had called the police after hearing loud noises at around 3am.

The force initially announced they were treating the death as suspicious, and arrested a 21-year-old man from the area on suspicion of murder.

But today (Tuesday, December 4), Gwent Police revealed they were no longer treating the death as a crime.

The 21-year-old man has been released with no further action.

A police spokesman said :"Detectives are no longer treating the death of a man at a property in Bryn Bevan, Bryn Glas, Newport, as suspicious.

"Emergency services were called to the address at approximately 3am on Sunday, December 2, to a report that a man was unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Officers initially launched a murder investigation, arresting a 21-year-old man from the Bryn Glas area on suspicion of murder.

"However, extensive enquiries have resulted in him being released with no further action, and the death is now not being treated as suspicious.

"Gwent Police will be sharing all information with the Coroner."