A CLINICAL nurse manager born and raised in Blaenau Gwent has been awarded the British Empire Medal for her services to haematology and cancer care.

Alison Pugh was presented with her medal by the chair of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, Councillor Mandy Moore, at the Civic Centre in Ebbw Vale.

Alison is the clinical nurse manager for haematology for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and manages the haematology nursing teams at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall hospitals in Newport and Abergavenny respectively.

She qualified from the Gwent School of Nursing and Midwifery in 1990 and has worked predominately with the field of haematology and cancer care for the past 25 years.

Alison has undertaken a master’s degree in nursing studies from Cardiff University and was instrumental in setting up the acute oncology service for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

She works closely with colleagues to support chemotherapy care for patients with haematology cancers.

Alison is also the chair of the All Wales Haematology Nursing Forum and represents the haematology team at local and national meetings.

She said: “I was very surprised and honoured to be nominated for this award. I love my job and work with a wonderful team of nurses, doctors and health professionals.

"We meet our patients and their families during very difficult times. Haematological cancers require specialist treatments such as chemotherapy and it is a privilege to get the opportunity to meet and care for some really remarkable people during the time they spend in our inpatient and day case areas.

"The recognition this award has brought will hopefully enable me to promote the field of haematology and cancer nursing care for the future.”