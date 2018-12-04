NEWPORT'S first German-style Christmas Market has arrived with a variety of intriguing stalls.

Different beers, chocolates, clothes and other items can be found at the stalls which are dotted in the city centre's Westgate Square and Hill Street.

John Burkes, who runs the Derbyshire Number 1 Cookie and Muffin Shop, said: "I have had a lot of customers buy things.

"We have not been here very long but so far it has been brilliant.

"Our chocolate muffins are popular."

And a few stalls away is the German Sausage Company which is selling bratwursts.

Manager Alfie Heart said: "Come along and try what we have. They are very tasty."

The event is organised by Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) and delivered by International Street Markets.

The market will run to December 23.