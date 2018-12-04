SIX people have been arrested following early morning raids today.

Specialist officers from Gwent Police and Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit, were involved in the operation and targeted specific properties in Newport and Caerphilly.

The raids were part of Operation Jigsaw and its purpose is to dismantle the full scope of criminality - including drug and county lines, modern day slavery and human trafficking, and cyber and financial crime - in Gwent.

High value items including large amounts of cash and counterfeit clothing have been seized – believed to be the proceeds of criminal activity and serious organised crime. And what is thought to be Class A drugs have also been seized and will be sent away for forensic examination and identification.

Six people have now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. They are all currently in police custody and investigations are now ongoing.

Operation Jigsaw also saw another early morning raid late last month.

