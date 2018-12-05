PLANS which could see three sheltered housing complexes in Torfaen closed are causing "a huge amount of anxiety" for residents, the constituency's AM has said.

The Argus has previously reported social housing provider Bron Afon is considering closing The Beeches in Cwmbran, Glanwern House in Pontypool and Pen-Y-Bryn in Penygarn.

And, speaking in the Senedd this week, Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle spoke out about the plans.

Addressing leader of house Julie James, who was standing in for Carwyn Jones during First Minister's Questions, she said: "As you can appreciate, this is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the residents in those complexes, and is a particular worry in the run-up to Christmas.

"Would you agree with me that, although housing associations have a duty to plan for future housing need, their paramount duty is to their current tenants? And what steps will you take to ensure that the needs of the older people affected by this consultation will be properly protected?"

Saying "we do absolutely agree that tenant well-being and security is of paramount importance," Ms James replied: "We are being assured by officials that the 73 potentially affected tenants are being kept at the heart of Bron Afon's process in consulting on the matter.

"I also am told that no final decision has yet been made by Bron Afon's board, but, if the preferred option of closure and redevelopment of the three sheltered schemes was to be opted for, for example, then a full tenant consultation would then continue to take place."

She added: "We have to make sure that tenants are at the front and centre of any such consultation and that their needs continue to be robustly met throughout that process. We're advised that tenants will be rehoused within the local area, wherever possible, identifying suitable alternative accommodation, and so on, should that option go ahead, but I understand that no final decision has yet been made."

Ms Neagle, along with her Parliamentary counterpart Nick Thomas-Symonds, previously issued a statement in support of residents affected by the plans.

Bron Afon has confirmed no decision will be made until 2019.