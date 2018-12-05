THE first-ever members of the Welsh Youth Parliament have been announced.

In total 60 young people have been elected as Members of the Youth Parliament, or MWYPs, with one representative for each of the 40 constituencies in Wales and a further 20 appointed by partner organisations to ensure a representation of diverse groups.

The Parliament is intended to give young people aged between 11 and 18 a voice, and will meet for the first time in February.

The Welsh Assembly’s presiding officer Elin Jones said: “Today marks a special occasion in the history of our National Assembly.

“As we look forward to celebrating twenty years since the creation of a parliament for Wales next year, I am pleased to announce that this place is about to become the home of another exciting parliament - our first ever Youth Parliament.

“This is the culmination of many months of work by organisations, schools, and the Assembly's dedicated Education and Youth Engagement team, and it is a huge debt to everyone who ensured that this innovative project is thriving.

“This is a golden opportunity to empower the next generation and I am confident that this group will be great champions for the issues that are important to the young people of Wales today.”

Each MWYP will serve a two-year term, are required to be non-partisan and must not be a member of a political party.

Gwent's MWYPs:

Blaenau Gwent: Calen Jones

Priorities:

Greater awareness of mental health

Voting at 16

Development of grassroots sports

"The Welsh Youth Parliament is a great example of democracy.

"It ensures that every person has the ability to create change and have their opinions heard, including the youth.

"I want to be part of this parliament as I believe I can adhere to the requests and opinions of my constituents in Blaenau Gwent.

"I also believe strongly in the three key issues outlined as they are some of the most fundamental topics that need to be reviewed to create change for the better.

"To ensure every person in my constituency has their opinions heard I will hold consultations as well as talking individuallly to people in schools to hear and listen to their opinions and their arguments on certain topic issues.

"I have a certain relatability to young people in Blaenau Gwent and I understand what is needed to alleviate the stigma around politics and to create a community where opinions and ideas are respected.

"I am the head boy at Ebbw Fawr Secondary Phase and regularly take part in politics inside and outside of the school environment.

"I have the required skills needed to fulfill this position and my positive outlook can create positive change for Blaenau Gwent."

Caerphilly: Aled Joseph

Priorities:

Brexit

Our future and education

Litter and recycling

"Hello my name is Aled Joseph, I'm 13 years old and come from Caerphilly.

"I attend Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni.

"I want to be part of the Youth Parliament because I have been on the school council for years and now I want to help convey the voice of young people about more important issues and issues regarding our future!

"If I'm chosen to represent you, I want to give more money towards cycling safety and create more cycling routes to protect children when cycling to school.

"Also litter! Litter is a big problem in our communities and I think that we should change recycling to make it easier for everyone.

"Finally, I want to talk about Brexit.

"Because in the future, young people like us will want to get jobs or go to university in Europe, and the impact of Brexit will lessen our choices.

"I have experience of expressing my opinion and speaking in an official capacity with adults as part of the school council and as a member of the Scouts."

Islwyn: Ffion Griffith

Priorities:

Better mental health support

Quality education and life skills

Promoting peace and sustainability

"I have been interested in politics since representing Wales at a conference about democracy in Bratislava and would be a proud ambassador for my area.

"I realise the right to a voice is important and that young people should have as much of a say about issues affecting them as adults.

"Young people are now more aware of their rights, thanks to the work of the Welsh Assembly and schools and the best way for them to learn more about politics is to get involved.

"Serving on my school council for four years has made me confident when communicating.

"I can make effective links between young people and parliament, through social media, visiting schools to hear their opinions or hosting a youth forum.

"I am a good listener, a Welsh speaker and have great respect for my own culture and other cultures and beliefs.

"I hope to represent many important issues for young people, especially health and education.

"With many pressures on young people today, including social media, peer pressure and employment, young people deserve better provision for mental health care and an education which prepares them academically, socially and morally in order to be healthy, active citizens of Wales."

Monmouth: Lloyd Mann

Priorities:

Tackling mental health

Curriculum change

Future opportunities

"I want to be part of the Welsh Youth Parliament as I have a large interest in politics and the inner workings of Wales and Britain.

"I have long wanted a platform to share my friends, peers and my own concerns about our education and the world we are growing up into.

"Welsh Youth Parliament is that platform.

"Throughout the last year I have been a participant in multiple politically themed trips with my school in which I have voiced my own opinions in a formal environment.

"I believe people should vote for me as I'm not afraid to voice my opinions, I am very knowledgeable in social and political issues and am a formidable force in a debate.

"When voted in I would distribute an email address and an Instagram account in which constituents could message me about their problems and ideas.

"I would distribute those details via my school and local council.

"I truly believe that if I were to be voted in I could create change and give a voice to young people in Monmouth and the rest of Wales."

Newport East: Charley Oliver-Holland

(No picture provided)

Priorities:

Increased wage for young people aged between 16 and 18

More school support for LGBT people

Plastic waste and pollution

"I want to be a member if the Welsh Youth Parliament as I am committed and determined to make a positive impact on young people’s lives in my area.

"I am considerate and good at listening, so I feel as if I could ensure young people in my area have the chance to make a change.

"I would be willing to use social media and other platforms to ensure interaction with a range of young people.

"I am kind, considerate, confident and passionate about making an impact on my local area and helping young people ensure they have a say on matters that affect them and their future.

"I am confident that I have good listening skills and am good at interpreting a wide range of opinions. I have experience on my school council and being part of my local and regional youth forum.

"I think I would make a good Welsh Youth Parliament member and would be willing to spend time and effort in order to help others and to help discuss important issues that young people face."

Newport West: Finlay Bertram

Priorities:

Equal rights

Sex education

Mental health

"I believe being a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament would be an unmissable opportunity for me to repay my community.

"It would allow me to be the change I and many other young people would like to see in Wales.

"I would say that I am very opinionated on topics such as mental health, equal rights (especially involving racism, sexism, and homophobia), and sex education/health.

"To ensure that all young people's voices are heard and represented I will conduct talks at my school, athletics club and volunteering organization where I will ask my peers of any changes they would like to see in Wales.

"Young people are also welcome to raise any issues with me by messaging me on my Facebook or Twitter account.

"I believe that people should vote for me because no matter what my opinion is on someone's views, I will respect their standpoint and take their argument into consideration nonetheless.

"I believe myself to have the people and communication skills, coupled with the social knowledge to allow me to excel in this role.

"If elected, I will do everything in my power to help turn Wales into an even more equal and accepting place."

Torfaen: Maisy Evans

Priorities:

Lowering the voting age to 16

A better funding system for schools

Health and wellbeing of young people

"I am a confident, ambitious and enthusiastic young person, and eager to expand my horizons.

"I firmly believe that the opportunity to be a member of the Welsh Youth Parliament would be a very valuable experience.

"This is a unique opportunity to meet new people, learn new skills and offer ideas for improving our country.

"As a member of the Youth Parliament, I will strive to influence significant changes in Welsh policies, and improve the lives of all young people in Wales by lowering the voting age, try to improve school funding systems and focus on your health and wellbeing.

"Whether you are privileged or underprivileged, a boy or a girl, aged 11 or 17, Welsh-speaking or not, your lives are a priority for me and our country.

"I do not believe that you, as young adults, get the golden opportunities that you deserve - would you like to be heard? Would you like more of a voice? Would you like to see significant change within your community?

"It would be a pleasure to represent you in Torfaen - we will be the change that must be seen in Wales today."

(All pictures: National Assembly for Wales)

Members appointed by partner organisations:

Abbie Cooper (Youth Cymru)

Greta Evans (Urdd Gobaith Cymru)

Angel Ezeadum (EYST/Race Council Cymru)

Chloe Giles (Voices from Care)

Abby O'Sullivan (Barnardos)

Luke Parker (Caerphilly Youth Service)

Levi Rees (Youth Cymru)

For more details and a list of all 60 MWYPs, visit www.youthparliament.wales