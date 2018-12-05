Update 6.56pm:

Travel time is now ten minutes.

Update 6.01pm:

Stagecoach warns of disruptions to services because of the broken down lorry. The X3 service is running approximately 30 minutes late.

Update 6pm:

The map shows areas areas of congestion in Newport.

Update 5.55pm:

Delays have decreased to roughly 56 minutes. But average speed remains at 10 mph.

Update 5.51pm:

Update 5.50pm:

All lanes have now re-opened.

Update 5.23pm:

Delays have increased to one hour 30 minutes.

Update 5.06pm:

Traffic is now coming to a halt to view the broken down vehicle, reports claim.

Update 4.55pm:

The travel time has increased again to one hour 10 minutes. The one lane remains blocked.

Update 4.30pm:

Delays have now increased to one hour and there is an average speed of 10 mph.

Update 4.09pm:

Delays have now increased to 38 minutes.

Update 4.02pm:

Gwent Police tweeted: "We have received a report of an abnormal load that has broken down on the M4 Eastbound J26, one lane is closed at his time, please be advised that delays may be possible."

SEVERE delays are being reported on the M4 motorway.

Lane one is blocked after a vehicle broke down on the M4 between J27 B4591 Glasllwch Crescent (Highcross) and J26 A4051 Malpas Road (Malpas Road).

Travel time is currently 25 minutes.