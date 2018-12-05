South Wales Argus Camera Club members have been busy, as ever, during the past week, capturing some fabulous images while out and about across Gwent. From pictures of landmarks in Newport and the area’s towns and villages, to wonderful photographs of the diverse nature that makes Gwent its home, by day and by night, the subjects have been many and varied, and the standard as usual has been extremely high. Here are just a handful of the dozens of photographs which are submitted every week by club members, many more of which can be viewed on the South Wales Argus Camera Club Facebook page